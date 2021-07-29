 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nikola founder Milton to face securities fraud charges
0 Comments
AP

Nikola founder Milton to face securities fraud charges

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder and one-time executive chair of Nikola Corp. surrendered Thursday in New York on criminal charges alleging that he made false and misleading statements to investors about the electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup.

Trevor Milton resigned from Nikola in September amid allegations of fraud. At the time, Milton said he would defend himself against accusations that the company made false claims about its vehicles, allegations Nikola rejects.

In an indictment unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors charged Milton with two counts of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud.

He was accused in the indictment of making false and misleading statements through social media and television, print and podcast interviews about the company’s product and technology development.

The indictment said the claims were deceptive, false and misleading. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

Milton was scheduled to make an initial court appearance in the afternoon.

Shares of Nikola Corp. tumbled 7% before the opening bell Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters continue battle against the massive Dixie Fire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National

Jurors convict former Georgia insurance chief in $2.5M fraud

  • Updated

ATLANTA (AP) — It took less than two hours Thursday for jurors to decide that Georgia's suspended insurance commissioner was indeed a “fraudster” and not an innovator, as they convicted Jim Beck on 37 criminal counts relating to more than $2.5 million he embezzled from his former employer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News