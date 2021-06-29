NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal stepping down to join SEC

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, the nation's first Sikh state attorney general, is resigning to join the Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency and Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.

Grewal departs July 26 after serving since January 2018 as the state's top law enforcement officer. He will become the SEC's director of the enforcement division, the agency announced in a statement.

Murphy, a Democrat, called Grewal and “invaluable member of our administration."

In his new role, Grewal will be charged with pursuing violations of law for the SEC, which regulates the nation's financial markets.

“The Enforcement Division has a critical role to play in finding and punishing violations of the law,” Grewal said in a statement. “I’m excited to get to work with the talented team of public servants to uncover and prosecute misconduct and protect investor."

Grewal has been a high-profile attorney general, filing lawsuits for the state against former President Donald Trump's administration, including on border separations, the environment and the Affordable Care Act.

His tenure included several high-profile changes.