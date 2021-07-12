NJ educator in trans rant beer-toss case sues for defamation

Schachtel told The Associated Press on Monday that the civil suit against Smurro is groundless because the people who filed it did not suffer any harm.

“Michael is being sued because his wife made comments that offended the sensibilities of the plaintiffs,” Schachtel said. "Michael and Lisa Smurro have the right to their opinions and the right to voice them in public, even if some may find them disagreeable. No one should have their livelihood threatened for expressing an opinion. When this story went viral, Michael and Lisa Smurro were viciously attacked and defamed on social media. There was much outrage and little search for the truth. We hope to set the story straight.”

David Shanies, the lawyer for those suing Smurro, replied, "Some people, when they find themselves in a hole, climb out of it. Other people continue to dig deeper and deeper. Anybody who watches the videos and hears (Lisa Smurro) scream 'She's a man! She's a man!' can make their own judgment about whether she's talking about seeing someone she thought was a man as opposed to a transgender woman."

The Smurros and people who say they were hit with beer from his cup when he threw it in their direction have filed criminal complaints in municipal court alleging harassment. That case is pending.