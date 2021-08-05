NJ governor to require masks for K-12 students, school staff

In Arizona, at least three school districts are defying the state's prohibition on masks, despite a recently enacted law barring face covering requirements.

It's unclear whether any of New Jersey's roughly 600 school districts will be permitted to depart from Murphy's expected order on Friday.

Unlike other places in the country, though, New Jersey's vaccination rate is among the highest in the nation. Nationwide, the percentage of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19 stands at nearly 61%. In New Jersey, the rate is 71%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Jersey was an early hotspot in March 2020, and the state's positive cases and hospitalizations haven't reached the high levels they did early on in the outbreak, but they're higher than they were a few months ago as vaccinations became more widely available.

The mandate from Murphy, a Democrat seeking reelection this year, comes amid pushback against masks in schools, particularly among some Republicans and parents who worry about the effects masks could have on their children's psychological and physical health.

Earlier this week, Murphy argued back with protesters skeptical about vaccinations at a public event. “You’ve lost your minds,” Murphy said, “You are the ultimate knuckleheads.”

