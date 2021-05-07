NJ paying $1.3M to consultant to advise on women's prison

Oliver Barry, an attorney for a woman imprisoned at Edna Mahan, said Friday neither his client nor he have spoken to anyone from the group, but he would welcome the chance to offer recommendations on improving conditions at the prison.

Lydia Cotz, an attorney in a federal civil rights lawsuit representing a former inmate at Edna Mahan, said the prison failed for years to provide adequate care for her client and that if a consultant was needed to make systemic changes there, then “so be it,” but she added that a federal monitor should also be put in place, along with a consent order.

The prison has steadily been in headlines over the last year.

In January, guards attacked at least six victims, breaking a bone and pepper spraying one woman, according to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, leading to 10 correctional officers being charged with official misconduct, among other charges. A motive hasn't been given, and attorneys for several of the guards have said their clients will fight the charges.