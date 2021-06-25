NJ residents flock outside as vaccine earns free state parks

“It's nice to see people's faces,” he said.

Roughly 70% of adults are vaccinated in the state. Most of the COVID-19 restrictions like face masks have ended.

Afaf Muhammad, of Jersey City, has been camping for years and got her two daughters involved with Team Wilderness, a Jersey City-based nonprofit aimed at getting Black and other kids of color outdoors.

She opted not to get the vaccine, but praised the idea of getting more people, especially people of color, outdoors. The Outdoors Foundation study found that three-quarters of people doing outdoor activities are white.

“I think that’s so important for children to be in fresh air. We live in public housing. You don’t really see too many trees and grass here,” she said. “You're not going to see too much real nature. (City) parks aren’t really nature reserves like a state park would be.”

Her daughter Aracelis Hannah is 18, and started Team Wilderness trips five years ago. She, too, opted not to get the vaccine, but said people should take advantage of state parks.

“You don’t know what the wilderness could do to you, to change you … to make you more observant of your surroundings,” she said.