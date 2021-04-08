NJ settles misconduct claims with women inmates for $21M

“Clearly something has gone wrong, so there's a failure," said Republican Assembly member Nancy Munoz.

According to Grewal, late on Jan. 11 and into the early hours of Jan. 12, about two dozen guards entered part of the prison and began to remove inmates. A motive hasn't been given, but Grewal has said more information would be coming out.

One victim was pepper sprayed before the team of guards entered her cell, according to Grewal, and was then punched about 28 times in and near her face, even though she had her arms up and was trying to protect herself.

There were at least six victims in the January attack, Grewal has said.

The guards also tried to coverup the attack by filing false reports, according to a charging affidavit brought by the state.

Attorneys for many of the guards have said their clients plan to plead not guilty. Attorneys for some have not responded to requests for comment or haven't yet been identified.