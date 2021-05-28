NJ to give beachgoers COVID shots over Memorial Day weekend

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Beachgoers at three popular Jersey Shore spots will be able to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus over the Memorial Day weekend.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced the “Shots At The Shore” campaign that will offer free vaccinations Saturday and Sunday at Sandy Hook, Long Branch and Asbury Park.

The announcement came on the day that New Jersey dropped its indoor mask mandate, which Murphy called “one of the biggest steps we can take to move forward with our recovery.”

“We're going to make it possible for beachgoers to get some sun and at the same time get their first shot,” the Democratic governor said.

(As of Friday afternoon, the weather forecast for the Jersey Shore called for an 80% chance of rain both days.)

The pop-up vaccination sites will operate from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. both days.

In Sandy Hook, it will take place in a drive-through tent in parking lot E. In Asbury Park, it will take place inside the Grand Arcade, and in Long Branch, it will take place at the Pier Village gazebo.

All three vaccines approved for use in the U.S. will be available at each site, the governor said.