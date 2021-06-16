No apology: Tavis Smiley makes comeback bid after PBS firing

“Let me be very clear: I support the Me Too movement” and covered women's rights issues for years on his shows, he said. “I will not let you falsely accuse me of anything, and win, lose or draw, my name and my integrity is all I have.”

Asked for comment, PBS referred to its statement last year following the jury's verdict, which said in part that “PBS expects our producing partners to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.”

The allegations were made about a groundbreaking radio and TV host, the first African American to get his own talk show on PBS. He said he's received offers of work since his firing, but decided to amplify Black voices in America through a path that his late friend, Prince, touted: Controlling content and its distribution.

Smiley is the majority owner of KBLA, which he and investment partners bought from New York-based Multicultural Radio Broadcasting in a deal valued at $7.5 million. The station will fill a void that he said shouldn’t exist in one of the most, if not the most, most ethnically and culturally diverse city in the country.