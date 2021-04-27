No charges against R&B artist Trey Songz over NFL scuffle

Police said the man refused to follow orders from private security guards and was asked to leave. When he refused, officers from the Kansas City police and Jackson County sheriff’s office were called and he was told he would be arrested if he didn’t comply. Police said he punched one officer and put him in a headlock.

Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said Tuesday that the completed case file, including surveillance video, was sent to prosecutors. He added that “the prosecutor makes the decision to charge or not charge a suspect.”

In October, Songz posted on Instagram that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was taking the disease very seriously and urged his fans to do the same.

Songz is a three-time Grammy-nominated singer. He earned his third No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart with “Back Home” last year. His other two chart-topping albums are “Trigga” and “Tremaine The Album.” He has also appeared in films including “Texas Chainshaw 3D,” “Baggage Claim” and he starred in “Blood Brother” in 2018.

In 2017, Songz was charged with felony assault and assaulting a police officer after he became upset when he was told to end a performance in Detroit. Authorities said microphones and speakers were thrown from the stage.