No charges, but consequences still possible from Prude death

The Rochester city council last month passed a resolution urging city officials to consider disciplinary action for the officers up to and including termination. But it's not clear what disciplinary charge would be pursued, if any.

Lawyers for the officers have said they were strictly following their training that night, employing a restraining technique known as “segmenting.”

“I don’t see how they can be disciplined for it,” attorney Daniel Mastrella, who is representing Officer Troy Taladay, said Saturday. “The visual isn’t pretty, but the fact of the matter is that they did what they were trained to do with the belief that it was safe to do so.”

FEDERAL INVESTIGATION

To bring federal civil rights charges in cases like these, the Justice Department must prove that an officer’s actions willfully broke the law and are not simply the result of a mistake, negligence or bad judgment. It has been a consistently tough burden for federal prosecutors to meet across both Democratic and Republican administrations.