No charges filed against Michigan official who flashed rifle

The caller during the Jan. 20 meeting urged the chairman to denounce the Proud Boys, some of whom had taken part in the U.S. Capitol riot weeks earlier. The board had welcomed members of the group to a meeting the previous year to urge approval of a resolution designating Grand Traverse County a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

As the caller spoke, Clous stepped away from his webcam and returned with a rifle. He held it across his chest for about five seconds, then set it aside.

More than 1,500 people signed a petition demanding Clous' resignation. Some said the incident was threatening to racial minorities and had damaged the community's reputation, while others said it had been blown out of proportion.

In an interview after the meeting with the Traverse City Record-Eagle, Clous said the Proud Boys who had addressed the board were “decent guys.”

The caller later filed a report with state police. A review by the attorney general's staff found insufficient evidence of malicious intent, Nessel said, noting that Clous hadn't pointed the weapon directly at the camera.

“Any time a person feels the law has been violated, the police should be notified and a report should be filed to ensure a proper investigation,” Nessel said. “I appreciate the community member who came forward to file this report, and I respect the conclusion reached by my office.”

