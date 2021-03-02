No charges in police shooting of Black man in Kansas City

Gwen Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Kansas City blamed a system that gives officers qualified immunity that allows them to kill Black men and women “with impunity.” She said the decision was no surprise.

“It's indicative of a problem with a criminal justice system that provides more protection for law enforcement than it does for civilians," Grant said. "The effect of that is where we see a disproportionate impact on Black lives.”

The police department said it mourns any loss of life, particularly when an officer is involved.

“The Kansas City Missouri Police Department provided the prosecutor with all the facts known in the case, and we respect the judicial process and the outcome,” the department said in a statement.

Court documents said the officer was following Sanders because he believed he was speeding and improperly used his turn signal. The officer did not use his sirens or police lights until just before Sanders stopped his vehicle in an alley and got out.