No charges in shooting of man who fired at Minneapolis cops

The summary from Kenna's office says the three officers all said they fired at Idd “because they believed Mr. Idd was either trying to kill them and/or the other peace officers at the scene." Klund also said he fired to defend other customers in the parking lot. Prosecutors said body camera video and a statement from Idd's passenger support police statements that Idd fired first.

Idd’s death was Minneapolis' first police-involved death since George Floyd died months earlier while being restrained. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo released some body camera video from Idd’s shooting the day after it happened, saying he wanted the public to see it for themselves, as the city was trying to stem public anger.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, said Idd's family wants Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to assign the case to the state's attorney general, Keith Ellison. Hussein also said the family has not been able to see any of the body camera video in the case before learning that there would be no charges filed.

“We hoped that this case would at least have a different outcome, but these county prosecutors seem to be really not interested in working with the family,” Hussein said.

The Minneapolis Police Department had no statement on the prosecutor's findings.

