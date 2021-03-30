No convictions for ex-officers in St. Louis protest beating

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin told the jurors that as Hall was complying with orders to get on the ground, he was knocked down, hit, picked up and knocked down again before being attacked with fists, feet and a baton.

Hall said he did not push, fight or pull away from the officers. He said he was stunned. “I couldn’t believe it was happening,” he told the jury.

Prosecutors have said two of the officers, Myers and Boone, were motivated by an eagerness to harm protesters, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Hall didn’t tell officers he was undercover because he did not want to ruin his chances of working undercover at future protests. A sergeant later recognized Hall and had him pulled aside.

Hall suffered a hole in his lip that had to be stitched closed, injuries to his jaw and injuries to his neck that would later require spinal fusion. He also was unable to eat solid food for weeks, causing him to lose 20 pounds (9.1 kilograms).

Hall sued the department and officers, including Myers and Boone, but recently settled the case against the department for $5 million. He remains with the department. Korte also is still with the department, but the others have all left.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0