No discipline for Democratic lawmaker's racist, sexist slur

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Democrat-led House committee will take no disciplinary action against a Democratic lawmaker who used a racist and sexist slur to refer to sex workers, officials said Monday.

Following a closed-door meeting of the House Ethics Committee on Friday, committee members unanimously agreed that Rep. Gerald Brady of Wilmington did not violate legislative rules of conduct and that no further action will be taken, according to a statement by House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, D-Bear.

“While it is manifestly the business of this committee to ensure the decorum of House proceedings and to punish unlawful and unethical conduct that reflects upon the integrity of the House, there is no precedent for policing the lawful expression of opinions or a member’s choice of words in what he believed to be correspondence with a private citizen,” said Longhurst, the committee chair.

“Determining which ideas and manners of expression are beyond the pale is first and foremost the province of voters,” she added. “The First Amendment of the United States Constitution protects freedom of speech and it would run contrary to those principles to punish ‘the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable.’”