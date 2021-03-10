No evidence migrants at border significantly spreading virus

There are three types of immigrants entering in South Texas, according to border authorities: People who were in President Donald Trump's “Remain in Mexico” program who were waiting for immigration court dates and must test negative, children who are unaccompanied by a parent or guardian who are detained by the Border Patrol, and migrant parents with young children. Some cities are getting hundreds of migrant families daily.

Two HHS contractors in Texas who were not authorized to speak to the media say the positivity rates for children are generally 8% or below, which is lower than the current statewide test rate. Children who test positive are isolated until they are clear of he virus.

The infection rates for all arriving immigrants are lower than for Texas as a whole, local officials and nonprofit groups serving those families say.

In the border city of Brownsville, Mayor Trey Mendez said last week that about 6% of immigrants tested positive at the local bus station. In McAllen, Sister Norma Pimentel of the local Catholic Charities chapter said around one family in a group of 100 people typically tests positive and is directed to isolate in a local hotel.

Both Cameron and Hidalgo counties — where Brownsville and McAllen are located — currently have test positivity rates of about 10%.