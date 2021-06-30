No indictment for doctor accused of COVID-19 vaccine theft

“We respect the decision of the grand jury in this and every case. Evidence, not public opinion, is the guiding principle of our work,” the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

In January, prosecutors filed a misdemeanor theft charge against Gokal, who was fired after the health department conducted an internal investigation.

Doyle said Gokal did nothing wrong and was only trying to ensure that vaccine from a punctured vial was not wasted.

A judge later dismissed the theft charge, ruling there was no probable cause in the case. Harris County Court-At-Law Judge Franklin Bynum criticized prosecutors, saying their probable cause complaint was “riddled with sloppiness and errors.”

After the dismissal, prosecutors presented the case to the grand jury.

In March, the Texas Medical Board dismissed an investigation against Gokal, saying he “appeared to have administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to patients that were properly consented, in the eligible patient category, and they were given doses that would have otherwise been wasted.”

The board also found there were no protocols for Gokal to follow and he relied on state guidance to not waste the vaccine.