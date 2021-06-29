No indictment for Georgia officer who killed Black driver

Lawyers for Lewis' family expressed disappointment Tuesday with the grand jury's decision, saying the system fails to provide justice for Black people.

“Make no mistake about it, we believe that this was a very strong case," Johnson said during a livestreamed news conference in Savannah. "The evidence was there. It still is.”

Thompson, who is white, tried to pull Lewis over for a broken tail light in rural Screven County, near Georgia's border with South Carolina. When Lewis didn't immediately stop, the trooper pursued him and forced his car into a ditch, then shot Lewis in the head.

Thompson wrote in his incident report that he shot Lewis as Lewis was revving his engine and turning his steering wheel, as if he was trying to ram the trooper. But Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Dustin Peak testified in September that was impossible, because Lewis’ car battery disconnected when it hit the ditch, leaving the vehicle inoperable.

Peak testified that dash camera video shows one second elapsed between the time the trooper got out of his patrol vehicle and when he fired the shot that killed Lewis.