No indictment in 1st case under NY's police chokehold ban

In New York, grand juries act as a check on prosecutors, and all felony cases require an indictment in order to proceed to trial unless a defendant waives that requirement.

Afanador's lawyer, Stephen Worth, said Tuesday they were “gratified that the grand jury saw this act for what it was: a simple act of taking an emotionally disturbed into custody to be evaluated.”

Worth said that Afanador testified before the grand jury, though he was not required to do so.

“There was no chokehold,” Worth said.

Afanador was suspended by the NYPD and arrested after cellphone video surfaced showing him tackling 35-year-old Ricky Bellevue and putting his arm around Bellevue’s neck as he lay face down on the boardwalk.

Prosecutors said Afanador kept Bellevue in a chokehold, a tactic that's been banned by the NYPD for years, while other officers handcuffed him causing him to appear to go limp and lose consciousness.

Afanador finally let go of Bellevue’s neck once another officer pulled on his back, prosecutors said.