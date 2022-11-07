 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

No indictment in death of handcuffed woman who fell from car

  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors will not seek an indictment against sheriff's deputies in the death of a handcuffed Georgia woman who fell from a patrol car after the deputies failed to close the rear passenger-side door, authorities announced Monday.

Brianna Grier's family and civil rights leaders, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, had demanded a full accounting of the Black woman's fall and subsequent death in July.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday it had completed its investigation and turned the findings over to the Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney, who decided against bringing the case to a civil or criminal grand jury.

Emails to the district attorney, T. Wright Barksdale III, and an attorney for Grier's family, Ben Crump, were not immediately returned. The GBI said it had informed the family of the district attorney's decision.

People are also reading…

Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries on July 15 and died July 21 at an Atlanta hospital. Authorities had been called to her home in Sparta, Georgia, as she experienced a mental health crisis, Crump has said. Sparta is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

Deputies had arrested Grier and put her in the back of a patrol car to take her to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI said. She was not wearing a seatbelt and her hands were cuffed in front of her, according to investigators.

Grier fell out of the moving patrol car and suffered a fatal brain injury that put her in a coma until she died, Crump has said.

Crump is a national civil rights attorney who has represented the families of numerous people who have been killed by authorities, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

At a funeral service for Grier in August, Sharpton said he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Grier's father, Marvin Grier, said he wanted Grier's twin daughters to know the “truth” about their mother's death.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

1 In 4 Americans skipping Thanksgiving this year to save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News