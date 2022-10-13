No jail time for Cuba Gooding Jr. in forcible touching case

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.
Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and behavior modification counseling, allowing him to withdraw his misdemeanor plea and plead guilty to a harassment violation.
Balbert said she has received "positive reports for the last six months" from Gooding's therapist. The actor is continuing with treatment beyond the time required by his plea agreement, Balbert said.
Gooding, 54, faces no additional penalties and, by replacing his misdemeanor plea with a plea to a noncriminal violation, he will not have a criminal record. If Gooding had failed to comply with the terms of the deal, he would have faced up to one year in jail.
People are also reading…
Gooding pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. That was just one of dozens of allegations of inappropriate behavior by the Oscar winner that came to light in recent years.
Some of Gooding's accusers criticized what they regarded as light punishment for the "Jerry Maguire" star, and some are pressing ahead with civil litigation against him.
Gooding "saw minimal repercussions" while his victims dealt with the aftermath of his actions, the nightclub worker said in a victim impact statement that Balbert read into the court record.
Arrested in 2019, Gooding was among a profusion of Hollywood heavyweights accused of wrongdoing in the #MeToo movement.
As Gooding was in court Thursday wrapping up his case, another Oscar-winning actor, Kevin Spacey, was on trial down the block in a civil lawsuit alleging that he sexually assaulted actor Anthony Rapp.
Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, former studio boss Harvey Weinstein and "That 70's Show" star Danny Masterson are in the midst of separate rape trials. Weinstein was convicted of similar charges in New York in 2020 and is serving a 23-year prison sentence.
Gooding's case has taken more than three years to play out, prolonged by court delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gooding was arrested in June 2019 after a 29-year-old woman told police he fondled her without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square. That incident wasn't the one in his guilty plea.
A few months later, prosecutors charged Gooding with pinching a server's buttocks after making a sexually suggestive remark to her at TAO Downtown and the allegation to which he pleaded guilty — forcibly kissing a waitress at LAVO New York in midtown Manhattan.
Both incidents were alleged to have occurred in 2018.
Gooding admitted at a plea hearing in April that he "kissed the waitress on her lips" without consent and, in explaining his actions during Thursday's harassment plea, told Judge Curtis Farber: "I kissed a waitress, your honor."
The waitress, in her victim impact statement, said that Gooding forced his tongue into her mouth unexpectedly while she was serving drinks. She said she was aware of incidents involving Gooding and three other women at the club.
Gooding had previously pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor counts and denied all allegations of wrongdoing. His lawyers argued that overzealous prosecutors, caught up in the fervor of #MeToo, were trying to turn "commonplace gestures" or misunderstandings into crimes.
Judge Curtis Farber earlier had ruled if the Gooding case went to trial, prosecutors could have called two additional women to testify about their allegations that Gooding also violated them. Prosecutors say the judge later reversed that decision — leading them to seek a plea deal.
Along with the criminal case, Gooding is accused in a lawsuit of raping a woman in New York City in 2013. After a judge issued a default judgment in July because Gooding hadn't responded to the lawsuit, the actor retained a lawyer and is fighting the allegations.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 13
The Jan. 6 committee is declaring at its final hearing of the year that Donald Trump orchestrated a plan to stay in power that led to the Capitol attack. Republican Vice Chairman Liz Cheney said of Trump's actions that “None of this is normal..” Panel Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said Thursday's session was focusing on Trump's state of mind during and before the attack. It's the last hearing before midterm congressional elections next month. The panel drew from Cabinet officials and a trove of new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about Trump's mindset that day. The committee says Trump, after he lost the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory.
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. that means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January. The cost-of living adjustment is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.
Ukraine’s allies have committed to providing advanced air defense systems to protect against Russia’s missile intensifying missile attacs. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskky said Thursday such systems would “protect our sky from the terror of Russia” and help end the war. Responding to Zelenskyy’s daily pleas, Britain announced it would provide missiles for advanced NASAM anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine in the coming weeks. The U.K. is also providing hundreds of aerial drones. Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with Iran-made kamikaze drones and fired missiles at civilian targets Thursday as payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.
Saudi Arabia says that the U.S. had urged the kingdom to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production. OPEC announced the cuts on Oct. 5. A delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices head of the U.S. midterm elections next month. A statement Thursday by the Saudi Foreign Ministry didn’t specifically mention the elections, crucial to President Joe Biden's efforts to preserve his Democratic Party’s narrow majorities in Congress. Rising oil prices have been a key driver of inflation in the U.S. and around the world. The White House denied its request to postpone the cuts was related to the elections.
A Connecticut jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent. They said Jones turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against Jones for claiming the massacre was staged. Jones says he now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened. A Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out in a statement after a judge ordered him to answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan prompted the defiant statement from Trump in which he called writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit a "complete con job" and a “hoax” and a “lie.” She says Trump raped her in an upscale Manhattan department store's dressing room. Trump's outburst came after Kaplan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay his testimony, set for Oct. 19.
Two Los Angeles City Council members are resisting overwhelming calls for them to resign Thursday after a recording surfaced of them making crude and racist remarks in a secret meeting over redistricting tactics. Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon haven't issued any statements, although Nury Martinez, who also attended last year's meeting, resigned on Wednesday after stepping down as council president on Monday. Martinez made remarks about Jews, Armenians and a colleague’s Black son. Fellow Democrats — including President Joe Biden — had called on the three council members to resign. And California Attorney General Rob Bonta says he'll investigate LA’s redistricting process, which could lead to a civil case or even criminal charges.
Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.
A now-former San Antonio police officer has been charged for shooting and gravely wounding a teen eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald's parking lot. A family attorney says 17-year-old Erik Cantu remains hospitalized in critical condition. A police statement said the ex-officer, 27-year-old James Brennand, was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault. Police Chief William McManus says Brennand turned himself in to police Tuesday night and is in custody. The shooting was recorded on Brennand's body camera. Investigators quickly determined that the use of deadly force was unwarranted, and he was fired.
Prosecutors asked a Texas jury to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb. The appeal came Wednesday as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial began for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby. The baby also died. The jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder. Parker's attorneys hope to persuade the Bowie County jury to spare Parker's life and let her serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manny Machado homered early and added an RBI double off Clayton Kershaw, and Jurickson Profar singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night to even their NL Division Series at a game apiece.