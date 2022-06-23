No more hoodies, no dresses, skirts for older students in Texas school district

A Texas school district has announced an updated dress code for the upcoming school year, banning hoodies and limiting dresses and skirts. Forney Independent School District released a statement on its website about the changes and uploaded a video to YouTube on Monday.

For the 2022-23 school year, two of the most significant changes are: No clothing with hoods (such as hoodies, jackets, coats, etc.) may be worn inside the building at any time, and dresses, skirts and skorts are only allowed for pre-K through fourth grade students, according to the statement.

"The use of a school dress code is established to improve student self-esteem, bridge socio-economic differences among students, and promote positive behavior, thereby enhancing school safety and improving the learning environment," the district stated in its release.

In the YouTube video, Forney Independent School District, which is east of Dallas, features a young girl talking about how every profession has a dress code. The video focuses on how a dress code leads to professionalism and safety.

Superintendent Justin Terry appeared in the video saying, "Things like creativity and collaboration are so important, but what's also important are some of the foundational baseline employability skills."

"We are so excited to reset this bar with you, with our parents, with our community members, with all of our business partners, as we work together to take our schools, our classrooms back for the future of our kids to have a safe, enjoyable and excitable learning environment with Forney ISD," Terry said.

Since the announcement, students from the district created a petition on change.org, asking its policymakers to take back their dress code restriction. As of Thursday morning, the petition had 100 signatures.

