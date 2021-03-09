'No racist intent' in song 'Eyes of Texas,' report finds

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas' long-awaited report on "The Eyes of Texas" has found that the school song has "no racist intent," but the school president said athletes and band members will not be required to sing or participate when the song is played at games and campus events.

The 58-page report, released Tuesday, was commissioned last year by school President Jay Hartzell after a group of Texas athletes, most notably football players, demanded the school drop the song as part of racial injustice protests.

The issue erupted into a tempest of fan outrage when football players chose to leave the field instead of taking part in the traditional sing-along with fans after several games. Some fans sent emails to Hartzell warning the school would lose financial donors.

A 24-person panel charged with studying the song's origins, lyrics and history determined it was rooted in a message of accountability and striving toward excellence. The report also notes the song was first performed at a minstrel show, most likely with performers in blackface.