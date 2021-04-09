No release for ex-officer guilty in 'Fatal Vision' murders

But Boyle sided with U.S. government attorneys, who argued federal law prevented Boyle from adjusting the prison time because MacDonald’s crimes occurred years before new laws allowed judges to step in. MacDonald can seek parole, but he waived that opportunity twice in 2020, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Raleigh.

Boyle wrote in the ruling Friday that “this Court’s authority to consider a request for compassionate release filed by a defendant ... does not extend to old-law defendants like MacDonald who were sentenced for crimes committed prior to” the 1987 cutoff date put in place by current sentencing laws.

Attorneys for MacDonald said in a statement that the ruling hinged on a technical issue that they hope Congress will consider changing.

“We understand the Court’s ruling that, due to the technical legislative history of the compassionate release statute, courts lack authority to grant compassionate release requests from ‘Old Law’ defendants like MacDonald," the statement emailed by lawyer Elliot S. Abrams said.

Prosecutors at the 1979 trial said MacDonald, a physician, used a knife and an ice pick to kill his wife and children at their house before stabbing himself with a scalpel.