No response as divers knock on capsized ship hull

In a nearby harbor, shrimping boats were docked, and fishing camps stood raised on stilts to protect them from incoming storms.

Marion Cuyler, who is engaged to crane operator Chaz Morales, spoke to reporters Thursday outside the fire station after briefings by executives with boat owner Seacor and the Coast Guard. She said she believes all 12 missing people are on the vessel.

Cuyler wavered between optimism and fear as she spoke but held out hope that Morales was in a part of the ship that had air after the accident and would be rescued alive.

“Hopefully, they are all in one room, and they can just rescue them all in one day,” she said.

She said she and other family members are frustrated and want answers about why the boat went out in the first place.

“I asked, ‘Who gave the orders’ and of course — silence,” she said. Cuyler said she'd told her husband-to-be that he shouldn’t be going out in such weather. “And he knew they shouldn’t have been going out.”