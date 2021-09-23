No signs of Gabby Petito's boyfriend; FDA backs Pfizer booster; Britney Spears' latest court filing

Today is Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

No signs of Gabby Petito's boyfriend after days of searching

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Search teams found nothing of note Wednesday at a Florida wilderness park where they have spent days looking for the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the young woman who authorities say was killed while on a cross-country trip with him.

The search resumed Wednesday morning at the 24,000-acre (9,700-hectare) Carlton Reserve park and ended just before dark, North Port police spokesperson Joshua Taylor said. Investigators say Brian Laundrie's parents told them he had gone there after returning home without Petito on Sept. 1.

It marked the fourth day of searching in the Carlton Reserve, with operations suspended Monday while the FBI searched the nearby Laundrie home for evidence.

***

FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk