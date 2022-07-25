Noam Chomsky reflects on democracy, free speech, inequality and more | Utterly Moderate Podcast

On this episode of Utterly Moderate host Lawrence Eppard is joined by longtime MIT professor and current University of Arizona scholar Noam Chomsky.

Chomsky is known around the world for his academic career as a linguist as well as his work as a social commentator and activist. He is the author of many books and you can find his numerous talks and interviews all over the internet.

Eppard and Chomsky cover a variety of topics, including the health of American democracy, free speech on college campuses, government's impact on poverty, misinformation/disinformation, Chomsky's proudest achievements and more.

To read the Harper's Letter referenced in this episode, click here.

The Connors Forum is an independent entity from the institutions that we partner with. The views expressed in our newsletters and podcasts are those of the individual contributors alone and not of our partner institutions.

