 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Noam Chomsky reflects on democracy, free speech, inequality and more | Utterly Moderate Podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On this episode of Utterly Moderate host Lawrence Eppard is joined by longtime MIT professor and current University of Arizona scholar Noam Chomsky.

Chomsky is known around the world for his academic career as a linguist as well as his work as a social commentator and activist. He is the author of many books and you can find his numerous talks and interviews all over the internet.

Eppard and Chomsky cover a variety of topics, including the health of American democracy, free speech on college campuses, government's impact on poverty, misinformation/disinformation, Chomsky's proudest achievements and more.

To read the Harper's Letter referenced in this episode, click here.

People are also reading…

And don't forget to SUBSCRIBE to our NEWSLETTER!

The Connors Forum is an independent entity from the institutions that we partner with. The views expressed in our newsletters and podcasts are those of the individual contributors alone and not of our partner institutions.

Episode Music:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic Roman ship found during dive off coast of Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News