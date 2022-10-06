Nobel Prize for literature awarded; gunman kills 35 in Thailand; $2M offer for Judge's HR ball

Today is Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
French author Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in literature, organizers announced in Stockholm on Thursday.
More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a childcare center in Thailand, authorities said.
President Joe Biden has surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild. Biden comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis’ handling of the storm recovery as both men — who have battled over pandemic protocols and migration as the governor mulls a presidential bid — put aside politics for a few days. The state is struggling to recover from the wreckage of Hurricane Ian, which tore through southwestern Florida last week and left dozens dead.
The full breadth of Hurricane Ian's destruction is still coming into focus a week after it hit southwest Florida. Utility workers pushed Wednesday to restore power, and crews have been searching for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes. Construction workers are building temporary bridges to barrier islands, including Pine Island, that have been cut off from the mainland. The number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 84 in recent days. President Joe Biden was scheduled Wednesday to visit Fort Myers' Fisherman's Wharf in an area that was especially devastated by winds and surging tides.
A regional leader says Russia launched two missile attacks that hit apartment blocks in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing one person and trapping at least five in the city close to Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. The morning strikes Thursday came hours after Ukraine’s president announced that the country’s military had retaken three more villages in one of the regions illegally annexed by Russia. Zaporizhzhia is home to Europe’s largest nuclear plant, now under Russian occupation. The city of the same name remains under Ukrainian control. The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog is expected to visit Kyiv this week to discuss the situation at the power plant.
South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response. The highly unusual incident came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests in less than two weeks. South Korea’s military says eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation near the border and are believed to have conducted air-to-surface firing drills. Tensions have risen sharply on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests prompted South Korea, the United States and Japan to conduct joint drills in response.
President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York with two House Democrats running in competitive races in next month’s elections. Biden is taking part in a Thursday afternoon announcement at the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York. He is expected to hold out the company’s plans as part of what the White House says is a manufacturing “boom” spurred by this summer’s passage of a $280 billion legislative package focused on the U.S. semiconductor industry. Democrats facing tough midterms have largely avoided appearing with Biden. But two New York congressmen in competitive races, Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan, are bucking the trend.
A new report says a woman who claims Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children. The latest reporting undercuts Walker's claims that he didn't know who the woman was. The Daily Beast says that the woman was so well known to Walker that, according to her, they conceived another child together years after the abortion. She decided to continue on with the later pregnancy, though she noted that Walker again said it wasn't a convenient time. Walker has called the abortion allegation a “flat-out lie." The Daily Beast says the Walker campaign declined to comment on Wednesday's story.
A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide has been executed, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez was executed Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted in the 2004 killing of 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in Corpus Christi. Ramirez had challenged Texas prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him or praying aloud during his execution. In March, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Ramirez. In April, the top prosecutor in the case tried to stop the execution, calling the death penalty “unethical.” The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals declined to even consider the prosecutor’s request.
Police say a baby girl, her parents and uncle have been found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.” Warnke did not release any information about how and when police believe they were killed. He said the victims were close to each other when found by a farm worker in a remote area. The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping the 8-month-old, her parents and uncle on Monday. Authorities say they taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings.
A Connecticut jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday in conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ defamation trial over his calling the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School a hoax. The three men and three women on the jury will then receive instructions from the judge and begin deliberating on how much in damages Jones and his company Free Speech Systems should pay relatives of eight victims of the massacre, as well as an FBI agent who responded to the shooting. Jones was found liable for damages last year. The plaintiffs testified they have been harassed by hoax believers, including receiving death and rape threats. Jones has bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court” and is vowing to appeal.
Hilary Swank has announced she’s pregnant with twins and says that revelation might explain some of her wardrobe alterations and other actions on set of her new ABC series “Alaska Daily." The two-time Oscar winner tells The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that the experience has reminded her of how women are her heroes while working long days on set. In “Alaska Daily,” Swank plays a seasoned investigative journalist who takes a job in Alaska to look into unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The series is created by Tom McCarthy, whose 2015 film “Spotlight,” also about investigative journalists, won the Oscar for best picture.
Kevin Spacey is heading to court to defend himself in a lawsuit filed by Anthony Rapp, the actor who was the first in a string of people to publicly accuse the “House of Cards” star of sexual misconduct. Jury selection begins Thursday in a trial expected to last about two weeks. The lawsuit involves an alleged encounter between the two men in New York City in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. Rapp said the older actor invited him to a party at his apartment, then tried to seduce him in a bedroom after the other guests left. Spacey's lawyers say it didn't happen.
The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied. Youmans grabbed the historic souvenir on the fly as it sailed into the front row of section 31 in left field.
