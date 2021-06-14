Nonprofit pushes Chicago to build anti-racist arts community

About a third of Chicago’s residents are white, but a 2017 survey conducted by Enrich Chicago found more than 70% of board members and other leaders at arts and cultural organizations are white. Numbers at foundations that support the arts were similarly imbalanced.

Amina Dickerson, chair of the Chicago Cultural Advisory Council and a leader of Imagine Just, said calls for change after Floyd's death also deepened an ongoing “reckoning” within the arts. Artists and other creatives of color will no longer accept a historic lack of resources or access to the organizations and people who control them, she said.

“It’s more than just the financial resources; it’s also an attitudinal shift that we’re looking for,” she said. “It's in the way that we critique arts, the way that we include diversity and create new opportunities for more people. We’re changing the system of having gatekeepers who are telling you what to see and not see.”

The MacArthur Foundation provided seed funding.

Cate Fox, senior program manager of the foundation's Chicago Commitment program, hopes the strategy becomes a model for others calling for dramatic change in institutions that are often slow to embrace it.