Nonprofits step up to protect fertility for cancer patients

While noting that these organizations can serve as a lifeline for the fortunate, advocates say that a system of dependence on a web of far-flung nonprofits is far from an ideal solution for cancer patients.

“Needing to know how to apply for a grant or crowd fund for your healthcare is not what our country should be doing,” said Cynthia Pearson, executive director of the Washington-based advocacy group National Women’s Health Network. Yet “sometimes it’s important for people to step in and make a difference right away when that individual woman can’t wait for a system or policy change.”

That was Amanda Rice’s reason for launching The Chick Mission in 2017 while undergoing treatment herself for breast cancer. The organization emerged from her own stress-filled frustrations with her insurer, UnitedHealthcare, which informed her, she said, that she didn’t meet its standard definition of infertility. She said she was told that to qualify for coverage, she needed to try for six months to become pregnant.

At the time, Rice was on the verge of a divorce and couldn't afford to wait that long for her cancer treatments.

“I can’t stop for six months and try to have a baby,” she said.

Her anger and anxiety would boil over, she said, and lead to depression.