Norm Macdonald, comedian and former 'SNL' star, dies from cancer at 61

Norm Macdonald, a comedian and "Saturday Night Live" cast member best known as a host of Weekend Update, died Tuesday. He was 61.

Macdonald was diagnosed with cancer nine years ago but kept it private, his management team told Deadline.

"He was most proud of his comedy," producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra told the outlet. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."

Macdonald started his career as a writer on "Roseanne" before being hired at "SNL" in 1993, where he stayed for five years.

When Macdonald was taken off the Weekend Update desk in 1998, the network blamed low ratings, but the comedian took it personally, publicly accusing Don Ohlmeyer, the president of NBC West Coast, of firing him over jokes about O.J. Simpson.

"He thinks of himself as a straight shooter, even though he's a liar and a thug," Macdonald told the Daily News of Ohlmeyer in 1998.