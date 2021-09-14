Norm Macdonald remembered as hilarious and unique

“No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique.” — Jon Stewart on Twitter.

"Today the world lost a very, very funny man. We miss him already." — Eugene Levy, via Twitter.

“Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious.” — Patton Oswalt, via Twitter.

“Your intelligent comedy and the way you cared so much about words and sentences and storytelling was like no one else. Just brilliant. Your writing was like poetry.” — Molly Shannon on Instagram.

“Today is a sad day. All of us here at SNL mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation. There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm — from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm.” — “Saturday Night Live,” in an emailed statement.

