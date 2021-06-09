North Carolina city commits $2.1M for reparations

The City Council has previously said the reparations do not require direct payments but would mandate investments in areas where Black residents face disparities. City Manager Debra Campbell on Tuesday said officials have not yet determined what those investments will entail.

“There was a question about, well, how will this be spent? What are the projects?” Campbell said. “We don’t know yet. What we do know is that we have asked the commission once it is formed, to provide us with short, medium and long-term initiatives.”

While the amount is almost double what was allocated in earlier presentations, some community members at the council’s meeting expressed opposition. Some argued the $2.1 million isn't enough and that divesting from the city police department would be a form of reparations. Others said the money could be better spent, including that it could be targeted at helping Black people become homeowners and that with a proposed tax hike, they’re being priced out of the city.