North Dakota gas plant to be redeveloped for clean energy

The hydrogen for the project will come from natural gas produced in North Dakota’s oil fields or from gas from the Dakota Gasification plant, or a mix of both, officials have said.

The hulking plant on the prairie has been struggling to compete in recent years with cheap natural gas made available by hydraulic fracturing in western North Dakota’s oil patch.

The plant was built in response to the energy crisis of the 1970s to make natural gas from lignite, a low-grade coal that is abundant in North Dakota. The plant also has produced fertilizer and some liquid fuel products.

It began producing gas in 1984, but the factory’s original owners abandoned it about a year later, and the Energy Department foreclosed. Basin bought the plant northwest of Bismarck in 1988 for $85 million and agreed to pass on some tax breaks and share revenues if natural gas prices were high enough to trigger the payments.

The Energy Department, which guaranteed $1.5 billion in construction loans for the factory, has recouped its money when unused tax credits are calculated, the company said. Basin made its final payment to the federal government in 2010.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0