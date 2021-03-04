North Dakota House deciding whether to expel GOP lawmaker

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Members of the North Dakota House were hearing testimony Thursday afternoon before deciding whether to expel a state lawmaker accused of sexually harassing women at the Capitol.

Republican Rep. Luke Simons, who has denied wrongdoing and refused to resign, could become the first lawmaker expelled since statehood. He was scheduled to speak at Thursday's hearing.

Simons is accused of a pattern of sexually aggressive, lewd, and threatening behavior, dating back to shortly after he took office in 2017. Republican Rep. Emily O’Brien has said that his harassment was so pervasive that she switched desks to get away from him.

“Prior to coming forward, I struggled with whether this was something I wanted to relive,” she told fellow House members. “It is hard to rehash the unwarranted, disturbing and uncomfortable experiences,. I think ‘shame on you, Emily O’Brien, for not coming forward and being a voice for others.’”

Republican Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, an attorney, said on the floor Thursday that the move to remove Simons is about inappropriate behavior, not about targeting a political ideology, s Simons has alleged. Simons, a barber and rancher, is a member of the loosely organized Bastiat Caucus, a far-right group that supports limited government and gun rights.