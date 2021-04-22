North Dakota House overrides transgender sports bill veto

“There is no evidence to suggest this is true,” Burgum wrote.

The American Civil Liberties Union called the legislation unconstitutional and warned it would open the state up to costly litigation.

The ACLU said in a statement that the measure provides "solutions to problems that don’t exist and, in the process, harming some of the most vulnerable people in our state.”

“Nobody wins when politicians try to meddle in people’s lives like this,” it said. "Nobody wins when we try to codify discrimination like this.”

The measure calls for an optional interim study of the impact the bill would have on student athletic events. The findings would be forwarded to the 2023 Legislature.

Opponents say the measure discriminates against transgender student athletes and would threaten the hosting of collegiate and club sports events in the state and create legal and economic risks.

Supporters say the legislation would ensure fairness in girls sports and support Title IX, a 1972 federal law that protects people from sex-based discrimination in school activities that receive federal money.

