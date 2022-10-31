FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota judge declines to allow abortion ban to take effect despite state Supreme Court order to revisit decision.
North Dakota judge declines to allow abortion ban to take effect despite state Supreme Court order to revisit decision
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home this morning.
The intruder who attacked Speaker Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home confronted him shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Live updates here.
The man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online.
Police say eight people have been found dead in suspected homicides after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house. Police are mum; get updates here.
“We didn’t want just us three safe, we wanted all four safe,” he said. “It wasn’t a choice for us; we had to go get Kendell.”
The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball prize. Find out more on that and other trending topics here.
Rock 'n' roll star Jerry Lee Lewis, the "Great Balls of Fire" singer who was known for his outrageous style and personal life, has died at 87.
A Russian court has upheld the nine-year prison sentence handed to American basketball star Brittney Griner for drug possession, rejecting her appeal.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they each announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars.
Musk is in charge of the social media platform and has fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and General Counsel Vijaya Gadde. But questions remain about how the deal will play out. Here's the latest.