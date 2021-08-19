North Dakota trial for man accused of killings goes to jury

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Jurors hearing the case against a North Dakota chiropractor accused of killing four people began deliberating Thursday afternoon.

Attorneys for Chad Isaak rested their case Wednesday at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan after questioning six witnesses. Jurors got the case about 2 p.m., after closing arguments.

Isaak is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52, and his employees 42-year-old Adam Fuehrer, 50-year-old Bill Cobb and 45-year-old Lois Cobb at the company's building in Mandan on April 1, 2019. The Cobbs were married.

Isaak, 47, lives in a mobile home in Washburn on property managed by RJR. No motive has been established in the case.