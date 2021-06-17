North Korea's Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his government to be fully prepared for confrontation with the Biden administration, state media reported Friday, days after the United States and other major powers urged the North to abandon its nuclear program and return to talks.

Kim issued the order Thursday during an ongoing ruling party meeting in Pyongyang and while making clear how the North should respond to the direction of U.S. policy under President Joe Biden, the Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim “stressed the need to get prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially to get fully prepared for confrontation” with the Biden administration, KCNA said.

Such preparation is necessary to “protect the dignity of our state and its interests for independent development and to reliably guarantee the peaceful environment and the security of our state," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

In 2018-19, Kim held a series of summits with then-President Donald Trump to discuss his advancing nuclear arsenal. But their negotiations fell apart after Trump rejected Kim’s calls for extensive sanctions relief in return for a partial surrender of his nuclear capability.