Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup

“I don’t want them breathing this stuff in or smelling the bleach,” he said.

After touring a flood-wrecked apartment complex on the banks of the Raritan River Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy warned residents about the potentially harmful contaminants left behind.

“You have to assume the worst,” he said. "If you’re in there, you want to have windows and doors open.”

Abid Mian, whose unit in the apartment complex was ruined by 5 feet (1.5 meters) of flood waters that necessitated his family’s rescue by boat, is considering moving.

“Even on a good day, before this, I would sometimes smell fumes coming up from the river, or a really bad stink. This is the third this time this has happened in the last 10 years." he said.

The complex was littered with ruined cars, some with their doors and hoods splayed open in a futile effort to dry them; they were coated with mud and silt throughout their interiors. Two cars had been swept from the parking lot onto the banks of the river, and a tennis court was destroyed. Large trash receptacles were being brought to the complex to start to haul away the debris Saturday.