Northeastern Minnesota wildfire grows to 5 square miles

“The nice thing about the working dog or an animal you work with, you’re always used to doing weird things with them and traveling with them and camping with them,” McClelland told the station. “And so even though this is something the dogs have never done, they key in on you and they know they can trust you. And I know I can trust them.”

No injuries and no damage to structures had been reported as of Wednesday. Fire commanders have been making heavy use of water-scooping planes and helicopters to help stop the fire until crews on the ground can contain it.

Nearly 100 major wildfires are burning across a dozen Western states, including devastating fires that are advancing through Northern California.

The forecast for Wednesday in northeastern Minnesota called for temperatures in the high 80s, gusty winds and low humidity amid the ongoing drought that stretches to the West Coast. There's a chance of severe thunderstorms on Friday night, which would bring rain but also lighting, which is a frequent cause of forest fires in northeastern Minnesota.

Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of the detection of the largest wildfire to hit Minnesota in more than a century. The Pagami Creek Wildfire was caused by a lightning strike east of Ely in the Boundary Waters. It smoldered in a bog for days before erupting to blacken 145 square miles (375 square kilometers), mostly within the wilderness area, including areas north of the Greenwood Lake fire. It wasn't contained until late November 2011. Nobody was seriously injured. Six firefighters had to take refuge in their small personal fire shelters to survive the rapid advance of the blaze.

