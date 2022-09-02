Northern Calif. wildfire forces thousands to flee on Labor Day weekend

A fast-moving Northern California wildfire caused injuries, destroyed multiple homes Friday and forced as many as 7,500 residents to leave home, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend.
Weed, Calif. councilwoman Sue Tavalero says the Mill Fire started on the property of Roseburg Forest Products, a lumber mill, and quickly burned through homes.
Roseburg spokeswoman Rebecca Taylor says the company evacuated its veneer plant after the fire was reported around 1 p.m. Friday. Evacuees described heavy smoke and chunks of ash raining down from massive flames near Weed, about 50 miles south of the Oregon border.
And in southern California, firefighter endured searing temperatures as they fought another fast-moving blaze near Los Angeles.
Heat and smoke, or other air pollution, together are a particularly hazardous combination for humans.
A scientist examined over 1.5 million deaths from 2014 to 2020 registered in California — a state prone to summer heat waves and air pollution from wildfires — to show how when an area is hit with a double whammy of both high heat and high air pollution, the effects are much worse than for each condition alone.
Photos: Heat, smoke increase hazard for those fighting California wildfires
In this image from a Cal Fire monitoring camera from Hammond Ranch, the Mill Fire burns near Weed, Calif., Friday Sept. 2, 2022.
Uncredited - hogp, Cal Fire/ALERTWildfire Network
In this image from a Cal Fire monitoring camera on Antelope Mountain, the Mill Fire burns near Weed, Calif., Friday Sept. 2, 2022.
Uncredited - hogp, Cal Fire/ALERTWildfire Network
A helicopter drops water over a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as during the Border Fire, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day.
Gregory Bull - staff, AP
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the Border Fire Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day.
Gregory Bull - staff, AP
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the Border Fire, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day.
Gregory Bull - staff, AP
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the Border Fire Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day.
Gregory Bull - staff, AP
Mariela Gaxiola carries her dog to her car after a flare up from the Border Fire approached the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day.
Gregory Bull - staff, AP
Mariela Gaxiola carries bags to her car as after a flare up from the Border Fire approached the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day.
Gregory Bull - staff, AP
A helicopter drops water over a flareup alongside the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park while fighting the Border Fire, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day.
Gregory Bull - staff, AP
The Tecate Port of Entry, connecting Tecate, Calif., with Tecate, Mexico, sits closed Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, along the border in Tecate, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day.
Gregory Bull - staff, AP
Fire crews work a wildfire on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, near Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day.
Gregory Bull - staff, AP
Fire crews work a wildfire on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, near Dulzura, Calif. California wildfires chewed through rural areas north of Los Angeles and east of San Diego on Thursday, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day.
Gregory Bull - staff, AP
Wind whips embers from a hotspot during a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
The Route Fire burns over the closed-off interstate 5 Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
A firefighter walks along a wildfire burning on a hillside in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
The Route Fire burns over the closed-off interstate 5 Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Castaic, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez - staff, AP
Wind whips embers from a hotspot during a wildfire in Castaic, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Ringo H.W. Chiu - freelancer, FR170512 AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!