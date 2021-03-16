 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northern Indiana girl died from asphyxiation: prosecutors
View Comments
AP

Northern Indiana girl died from asphyxiation: prosecutors

{{featured_button_text}}

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — A 6-year-old northern Indiana girl whose body was found in a wooded area just hours after she was reported missing last week apparently died from asphyxiation, prosecutors said.

An autopsy revealed a preliminary determination of homicide by asphyxiation in the death of Grace Ross, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday evening. Further test results are pending.

Prosecutors announced late Saturday that a 14-year-old boy was arrested in Grace's death. The St. Joseph County Probate Court on Monday ordered the teen to remain detained, and set another hearing for March 22. Prosecutors said the name of the boy is being withheld because he has not been charged as an adult.

The girl was found dead Friday night in New Carlisle, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Chicago. about two hours after she was reported missing, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris visits vegan taco shop in Las Vegas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News