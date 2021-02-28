Northern Nevada tribe co-stars in Peter Gabriel music video

Tribal member Dayann Harrison, who has been dancing since before she can remember, said she was in awe of the video. It seamlessly weaved together so many different types of dance and song, from Japanese drumming to bagpipe to her own traditional Paiute style of dancing.

“It made me feel really proud. There’s a lot of focus on the larger tribes in the country, not just in the news but in history books,” said Harrison, who is seen dancing in a teal and purple dress. “This is a reminder that we’re still here.”

For Wakan Waci Blindman, a drummer featured in the video, he had no idea the video would be seen by so many. On YouTube, it has close to 600,000 views.

“We’re kinda way out here. There’s a lot of people that it would have been easier to get to,” Blindman said.

Blindman, who has been playing the drum since he was about 12, learned about the opportunity through a friend who’d seen a casting call from a Los Angeles group called Playing for Change. The group, which filmed the video, enlists musicians to shed light on global and national human rights issues.