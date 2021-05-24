Not a New Yorker? Yang family bristles at 'tourist' mockery

“I can't believe my eyes," she said on Twitter. “To publish this racist disfiguration of Andrew Yang as a tourist, in NYC where I was born, where Andrew has lived for 25 years, where our boys were born, where 16% of us are Asian and anti-Asian hate is up 900%."

Yang, the former presidential candidate, is among the leading candidates in the Democratic primary for mayor. Voting ends on June 22.

Unlike most of the other leading contenders, he has never held a job in city government before and isn't part of the city's political establishment.

That status as an outsider has helped Yang among some voters, but he's also been the subject of criticism for his lack of experience, and for spending time at his family's house in the Hudson River Valley village of New Paltz, New York, after the pandemic struck, and for failing to vote in the city's last four mayoral elections.

Being a native New Yorker hasn't counted for much in recent city elections.

Huge numbers of voters in the city weren't born there. The most recent holders of the job, Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, grew up in the Boston area.

