Not child's play: Chucky doll featured in errant Amber Alert in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rest assured, “Chucky” is not on the loose.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has apologized after mistakenly issuing an Amber Alert that said the killer doll featured in the 1988 horror film “Child's Play” was a suspect in the kidnapping of his 5-year-old son, Glen Ray, who was featured in “Seed of Chucky.”
The emergency alert described Chucky as a 3-foot, 1-inch-tall (0.9-meter-tall) doll wearing “blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife.”
The alert was mistakenly sent out three times last week to Amber Alert subscribers. The agency said it was a test malfunction.
Sea shanties are having a moment amid isolation of pandemic
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — There once was a tune that tickled the Internet's fancy/When TikTok revived the humble sea shanty/The views came fast, the fad could last/Go, read about it go:
People are stuck at home, toiling away, getting bored, going stir crazy.
Cooped-up sailors who felt the same way on long ocean journeys broke up the tedium with work songs called sea shanties.
It only makes sense, then, that shanties have come full circle with a moment of unprecedented popularity during the pandemic.
“Times are tough. If we can sing, it’ll help us get through it, just like sailors did on the tall ships,” said Bennett Konesni, of Belfast, Maine, who started singing sea shanties aboard a schooner in Penobscot Bay and performs several times a week with the Mighty Work Song Community Chorus.
TikTok helped sea shanties surge into the mainstream.
The app has a duet feature that lets people create a 60-second song and then allows others to add their voices.
People began using the feature to record sea shanties, and shantying quickly became a mainstream thing, starting last month. The ShantyTok movement has even contributed to a rendition by the Longest Johns of the centuries old “Wellerman” sailing into the United Kingdom's Top 40 chart. Another version by Nathan Evans with a driving beat reached No. 2 at midweek.
The sudden popularity isn’t so hard to fathom. After all, people are craving interaction during the pandemic, and shanties are group efforts that don’t require great singing skills — though some of the TikToks are quite sophisticated and elaborate.
Long live the work song’s run/To bring us a sense of glee and fun/One day, when the pandemic is done/Back to the office we’ll go
Shanties and sea songs are lumped together in the trend, but true shanties were work songs. Sailors of yore sang to pass the time and to coordinate their efforts in hoisting sails and anchors, and manning the bilge pumps.
They generally consist of a chorus — in “Wellerman,” it’s about a ship loaded with “sugar, tea and rum” — that’s easy to memorize. There might be formal lyrics, or participants might choose to ad lib, with others joining for the chorus, said Matthew Baya, a radio show host from Williamstown, Massachusetts.
The shanties helped sailors defuse tension and remain sane amid the cruelty of isolation and cramped quarters. Shanties sometimes involved good-natured insults at skippers or the shipping companies that employed them.
Vocal chops are a bonus, but not a necessity.
“Not all sailors kept perfect pitch. They weren’t in that job for their musical talent,” Baya said. “You’ll get some people who are really talented, and other people who’re just having fun but may not hit all of the right notes.”
Many people who sing sea shanties at local festivals in Mystic, Connecticut; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Plymouth, Massachusetts, and other seaport locations across the U.S. are thrilled by the sudden attention. Shanties are even more popular in some parts of Europe.
“If people are having fun singing, that’s got to be good,” said Baya, one of the hosts of the “Saturday Morning Coffee House” on WERU-FM in Blue Hill, Maine. His show often includes a shanty or two.
Many workers are stuck inside and alone/A sense of whimsy can throw them a bone/Because of that, the shanty trend has shone/So sing, sing as you go
Shanties tend to be associated with England, which ruled the seas in the 18th and 19th centuries. But they’re sung from Maine, where English colonists began a shipbuilding tradition, to Massachusetts, home of the nation’s whaling fleet, down to Alabama's Mobile Bay, the Caribbean and all the way around the world, Konesni said.
They’re work songs like the ones sung by enslaved people harvesting crops in the South, miners chipping away deep underground and loggers felling trees in the woods, all of which are seeing renewed attention thanks to shanties, said Konesni, who’s a cultural ambassador for the State Department and has performed shanties around the world.
The trend is a refreshing one in a world that has become accustomed to people performing on a stage for a crowd, Konesni said.
Shanties are different because they’re participatory. The audience is encouraged to boisterously sing along.
“It’s got a depth, history and singability that a lot of pop songs don’t,” he said.
Geoff Kaufman, who made a living singing sea shanties and directed the Sea Music Festival at the Mystic Seaport in Connecticut, said he’s amused and intrigued by the sudden fascination with shanties.
He loves the idea of a new generation lifting their voices.
“I hope it brings more young people into the fold,” he said.
Long live the work song’s run/To bring us a sense of glee and fun/One day, when the pandemic is done/Back to the office we’ll go
Sheriff, report: Naked Florida man stole, crashed police car
A naked Florida man stole what news footage showed to be a marked police vehicle and crashed it in a wooded area, officials said.
Joshua Shenker, 22, was arrested after Thursday's crash on charges including theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, depriving an officer of means of communication or protection and resisting an officer without violence, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.
Officers responded to reports of a naked man running along Interstate 10 in western Jacksonville shortly before noon Thursday. Shenker was lying in the the roadway when an officer stopped on the opposite side of the route, the report said. Shenker then ran across the highway lanes toward the officer, officials said.
The redacted report didn't say how Shenker stole the vehicle. Authorities confirmed only that a vehicle belonging to the City of Jacksonville was stolen. First Coast News footage of the scene showed the crashed vehicle to be a marked patrol car.
According to the police report, about $10,000 worth of damage was done to the vehicle.
Officers noticed Shenker had road rash after the crash and he was taken to a hospital to be checked out, authorities said.
Shenker was being held on $4,011 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney for him.
Baby tyrannosaurs were about the same size as a dog, new research shows
Tyrannosaurs were fearsome predators in the dinosaur kingdom, but new research shows their hatchlings were about as big as a medium-sized dog.
Researchers studying the first-known fossils of tyrannosaur embryos suggest the dinosaurs were approximately three feet long when they hatched, according to a study from the University of Edinburgh, published Monday.
A team of paleontologists studied the fossilized remains of a tyrannosaurus embryo, namely a jaw bone and claw that were found in Canada and the US, respectively.
After producing 3D scans of the remains, researchers were able to predict that the dinosaurs would have hatched from eggs about 17 inches long.
Remains of tyrannosaurus eggs have never been found, but this finding could help paleontologists spot them in the future.
"Dinosaur babies are very rare," lead study author Greg Funston, a paleontologist at the University Edinburgh, told CNN, explaining that larger specimens are better represented in the fossil record because their bones were more durable.
"Most dinosaurs didn't nest in an area where their eggs could be easily buried," Funston added, making the preservation of this kind of find even rarer. "It's quite a big deal," he said.
The claw is from an Albertosaurus and the jaw bone from a Daspletosaurus, both of which would have grown to around 35 feet in length.
They were slightly smaller than their more famous cousin, Tyrannosaurus rex, which grew up to 40 feet in length, Funston said.
Researchers found the jaw bone, which is just over an inch long, had features distinctive to the tyrannosaur group, including a pronounced chin.
While tyrannosaurs are known to have undergone many changes over their lifetime, this shows the embryos already had certain physical traits before they hatched, Funston said.
The discovery could help settle debates over whether other specimens in the fossil record come from new species or younger specimens of known species, he added.
Tyrannosaurs lived more than 70 million years ago. Little is known about their early development as most specimens that have been studied are from older animals, Funston said, but researchers now know they were born with a full set of teeth and could hunt for themselves, albeit on smaller prey than adults.
"These were animals that were hatching and were probably fairly active relatively soon after they hatched," Funston said.
The study was published in the Canadian Journal of Earth Sciences.
Funston said he plans to try to produce scans of the remains at a higher resolution, to enable the study of tooth development, which could reveal how long the tyrannosaurs spent inside the eggs before hatching.
Man hits 2 deer with new car, then he hits $2M in lottery
LELAND, N.C. (AP) — An unlucky start to a North Carolina man’s day turned upside down when he discovered he won a $2 million lottery prize hours after hitting two deer with his new car.
Anthony Dowe, of Leland, had an accident on his way to work, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a statement Tuesday. It ruined his day, so he went back home, got into bed and went to sleep.
“Then I woke up and checked my tickets. I checked the fourth ticket and I saw the ‘4' and then the next number and the next number and the next number,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Wow!’ It was just crazy.”
His winning Mega Millions ticket matched all five white balls. The odds? 1 out of 12.6 million.
Dowe took his ticket to a store and won $1 million. That prize doubled when the 2x Megaplier ticket was drawn.
“I went and showed my dad and my mom and everybody was happy,” he said.
On Monday, he claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home about $1.4 million after taxes.
“It just feels great,” he said. “I’m just gonna fix things on my mother and father’s house and get my car fixed, pay it off, and pay my niece’s car off.”
The rest, he said, will go into savings.
Florida led the world in shark attacks again in 2020
The US is once again the shark attack capital of the world in 2020. Thanks, Florida!
Last year, the US reported 33 unprovoked shark attacks, accounting for about 58% of the total number of unprovoked shark attacks that occurred worldwide, according to the Yearly World Shark Attack Summary from the International Shark Attack File (ISAF).
This is a decrease from 2019, when 64% of the global unprovoked bites occurred in the US.
ISAF categorizes shark attacks by first deciding if they were provoked or unprovoked.
"Unprovoked attacks are defined as incidents in which an attack on a live human occurs in the shark's natural habitat with no human provocation of the shark," ISAF said.
"Provoked attacks occur when a human initiates interaction with a shark in some way. These include instances when divers are bitten after harassing or trying to touch sharks, bites on spearfishers, bites on people attempting to feed sharks, bites occurring while unhooking or removing a shark from a fishing net and so forth."
ISAF said it investigated 129 alleged shark-human interactions worldwide in 2020 -- 57 were unprovoked shark bites on humans, and 39 were provoked bites.
Of the 33 unprovoked shark attacks in the US, 16 of them were in Florida. The state's 16 cases represent 28% of unprovoked bites worldwide.
"For decades, Florida has topped global charts in the number of shark bites, and this trend continued in 2020," ISAF said in its summary. "However, the state saw a significant drop from its most recent five-year annual average of 30 incidents."
Eight of the shark bites in Florida, or 50% of the state's total in 2020, occurred in Volusia County, according to the ISAF.
How the pandemic impacted shark attack reporting process
ISAF said that while the incidence of bites both in the US and globally have been declining over time, "2020's numbers represent a more drastic drop than would be expected."
Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Museum of Natural History's shark research program, said that Covid-19's impact was something he and his colleagues speculated about back in March.
According to Naylor, the pandemic hasn't necessarily caused a drop in cases -- but it has impacted researchers' ability to follow-up and confirm cases when they are reported.
"We typically talk to emergency room doctors and nurses to create our reports," Naylor said. "However, they've been so overwhelmed with the Covid-19 response that they haven't always had time to talk to a bunch of scientists that are asking detailed questions about a shark attack."
Based on its research in the last year, ISAF said the "observed drop in shark bite incidents may have been caused by the widespread quarantines, closed beaches and minimized vacation travel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Spike in shark-related fatalities reported worldwide
There were 13 shark-related fatalities this year, 10 of which were confirmed to be unprovoked, ISAF said in its Yearly Worldwide Shark Attack Summary.
"This number is above the annual global average of four unprovoked fatalities per year," ISAF wrote.
But, "despite 2020's spike in fatalities, long-term trends show a decreasing number of annual fatalities. Year-to-year variability in oceanographic, socioeconomic and meteorological conditions significantly influences the local abundance of sharks and humans in the water."
Of the global fatalities, Australia saw "a higher incidence of fatal bites than normal in 2020," ISAF said. The country had six confirmed fatal shark attacks.
"Australians are not naive when it comes to the inherent dangers of surfing and swimming," Naylor said. "So I was surprised that the number was as high as it was this year."
Meanwhile, in the US, there were three confirmed fatal shark attacks last year. This is an increase from 2019, when there weren't any confirmed cases in the US.
The three fatal attacks happened in Hawaii, California and Maine. Although Florida is usually home to most of the unprovoked attacks, the state didn't have any confirmed fatalities last year.
How to avoid a shark attack
Most bites -- 61% of the total cases in 2020 -- were related to surfing and board sports, ISAF said.
But don't worry: "Short-term trends still show both fatal and non-fatal bites to be decreasing," ISAF said.
"The total number of unprovoked shark bites worldwide is extremely low, given the number of people participating in aquatic recreation each year."
Should you find yourself in the sea, ISAF said there are many ways to avoid a shark attack.
ISAF encourages people "avoid being in the water during darkness or twilight hours when sharks are most active and have a competitive sensory advantage."
The organization also urges people to not enter the water if they are bleeding, because "a shark's olfactory ability is acute."
Shiny jewelry can also attract sharks, as "the reflected light resembles the sheen of fish scales."
ISAF also encouraged people to avoid wearing bright swimwear or dive gear, because "any high contrast color apparel or gear used by a human in the water is especially visible to sharks."