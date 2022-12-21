 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Not fare: Feds charge 2 in Russian hackers' airport cab scam

Taxi Fares

Taxis make their way across an intersection on July 12, 2012, in New York.

 Mary Altaffer, AP file photo

NEW YORK — A plot to move some cabs to the front of the line for passengers at New York's Kennedy Airport was aided by Russian hackers who infiltrated an electronic taxi dispatch system, authorities said as they announced the arrest of two men.

The men, both U.S. citizens, were arrested Tuesday in Queens on charges that they conspired with Russian nationals to hack the dispatch system and move some taxis up in exchange for $10 payments.

An indictment in Manhattan federal court charged the men with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion. The charge carries a potential penalty of as many as 10 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that the defendants — “with the help of Russian hackers — took the Port Authority for a ride.”

“For years, the defendants’ hacking kept honest cab drivers from being able to pick up fares at JFK in the order in which they arrived,” he said.

