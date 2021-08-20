Not just K-pop: Korean TV shows gaining US popularity

“The grammatical structure is so different from English that it’s really, really difficult,” said Meredith, who has worked on more than 500 titles for Viki. She said translating a 10-minute segment can take about two hours.

“It’s like a hobby to me. People say, ‘You’ve done that much for free?’ And I say, ‘Why not?’ I have nothing better to do with my time. And it’s like doing a New York Times crossword puzzle for me, to solve the puzzle of language.”

Makoto Yasuda, Rakuten Viki's chief operating officer believes using a crowd-source method for its subtitles only helps with accuracy.

"If you have hundreds of people contributing to the quality of subtitles, then it becomes much better than a single professional translator working on the topics that they are not really familiar with.”

He says the company's name Viki is derived from the words video and Wikipedia, the crowdsourced online encyclopedia site.

“Sites like Viki use fan translations, which is great, but it can be done in a hurry because people are anxious to see the dramas. So it’s probably not as polished as you might get elsewhere,” said Joan MacDonald, a Forbes contributor who covers Korean media.