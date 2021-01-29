NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

THE FACTS: The Biden administration did not order all immigrants to be released from ICE custody. The false claim is based on an email issued by a local ICE officer in Houston to agents that was leaked to Fox News and taken out of context. The email begins “I am just the messenger...” and instructs agents in that office to “stop all removals.” One line reads, “Release them all, immediately. No sponsor available is not acceptable any longer." The email signature shows the author of the email holds the rank of assistant officer in charge for the Houston ICE field office. Social media users and conservative websites cited the leaked email to spread the false claim that the Biden administration’s various immigration reforms had included immediate, mass releases of detained immigrants. “Joe Biden Orders ICE Agents to Release All Illegal Aliens in Custody,” read the headline of one article that was widely shared on Facebook. Biden’s Department of Homeland Security did issue a memo on Jan. 20 that established enforcement priorities and paused deportations of certain noncitizens who already had a final order of removal. But that directive, which was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in Texas on Tuesday, did not include an order to release all immigrants from detention. A statement issued by ICE that was shared with the AP on Tuesday confirms the agency is not under orders to free everyone in its custody. “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to make custody determinations on a case by case basis, in accordance with U.S. law and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy,” reads the statement. “During the course of routine operations, individuals can be released from custody based on the facts and circumstances of their cases.” Furthermore, a review of the email thread from the Houston ICE office revealed that the email in question was retracted a day later, only applied to a certain cohort of detainees and was issued in response to a federal court order — not a directive from Biden's administration. The emails became available to the public as part of a lawsuit the state of Texas filed against the Biden administration over its deportation moratorium. The email thread, which redacts email addresses and names, shows that after the first email was sent late Thursday morning, it was reversed Friday afternoon by an email that read, “Retract this directive immediately.” That second email was signed “FOD,” which is likely a reference to the field office director, the highest ranking position in the Houston office. Another email in the chain clarifies the initial email was not instructing agents to release all immigrants, but rather “High risk detainees” with health issues who had to be evaluated for release under an ongoing federal lawsuit. In that legal case, a federal judge in California had previously ordered ICE to individually review detainees and identify those who were at high risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19 and prioritize their release. “ICE does have the obligation to affirmatively review anyone in their custody with risk factors,” said Elizabeth Jordan, an attorney with Civil Rights Education and Enforcement Center, which represents immigrant detainees in that lawsuit.